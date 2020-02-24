dj-doc’s-lee-ha-neul-announces-divorce-from-wife

DJ DOC’s Lee Ha Neul has gotten divorced from his non-movie star wife. The two people tied the knot in Oct 2018 just after 11 years of relationship.

On February 24, the Lee Ha Neul’s agency released the subsequent assertion:

Good day, this is Super Jam Data. We are releasing this assertion to advise you about the divorce of our label’s rapper Lee Ha Neul. Initial, we would like to specific our apologies for sharing information of this kind to people who congratulated and supported Lee Ha Neul’s marriage. The two men and women made a decision to complete their married lifetime soon after a great deal very careful thought. They attained an arrangement, went through the divorce strategies, and have agreed to cheer each other on even though likely their respective techniques. As this is Lee Ha Neul’s personalized make a difference, we inquire you to prevent spreading indiscriminate speculations and bogus points about the divorce. Once all over again, we specific our apologies for the unfortunate information.

Thank you.

