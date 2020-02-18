[dj-drama’s-chick-is-injured-soon-after-remaining-mugged-by-his-girlfriend-debakii]

%MINIFYHTML72303899af10f52c2fa95fe254499bba11%

His facet lady, Chantal, states that she feels that the musician well prepared her to be attacked by her intermittent girlfriend and that the scenario hurts her due to the fact she genuinely likes it.

Staying real to his identify, DJ DramaThe weekend was full of drama. His girlfriend Debakii and the alleged secondary woman, Chantal, experienced an altercation on Sunday, February 16, leaving the latter with a number of accidents to his physique.

Speaking to The Shade Room, Chantal claimed the drama took place when he tried out FaceTime Drama that day, but rather of the rapper, it was Debakii who answered his phone. The two girls began to get from facet to facet, with Chantal insisting that he only started off courting Drama since he claimed he experienced broken up with Debakii. Matters supposedly grew to become actual physical in between Drama and Debakii just after that and his connect with was lower.

Later on, Drama despatched a information to Chantal inquiring him to go to apologize in particular person. Chantal agreed, but Drama then told him not to arrive. Inspite of the warning, Chantal however arrived at his house and was quickly attacked by Debakii. To make matters even worse, Chantal mentioned that Drama recorded the entire battle instead of interrupting it.

Afterwards, Debakii posted the movie on Instagram Tales and wrote: “It took me out right before I strike your head in opposition to the cement, but it truly is fantastic because I know that kick in the head is heading to damage tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Chantal instructed The Shade Place that she was hurt and sent her a image of her purple eye prompted by the assault. She also claimed that she felt that Drama deliberately prepared her to be attacked and that the predicament hurt her mainly because she truly favored the musician. “All the things was out of spot for him,” he instructed the gossip website.

It is not known irrespective of whether Chantal will file expenses against the couple thanks to the assault. On the other hand, neither Drama nor Debakii have responded to the story.