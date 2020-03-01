[dj-khaled-turns-up-w/-his-mini-me-+-gang-gang:-“playing-the-relatives-new-chunes”]

As viewed on SOHH.com – observe @sohh @sohhdotcom
We The Finest CEO DJ Khaled is all about his household time. This weekend, the hitmaker shared footage of himself turning up with his wife, son and lately born mini-me.
On Sunday, Khaled blessed social media with an epic should-see clip. In the movie, the Miami producer is shown receiving hyped with his whole crew.
“The KHALEDs! Participating in the loved ones new chunes . We been cooking.”
Several hours prior, Khaled shipped even a lot more family members times. The 44-yr-outdated award-winning musician shared a pic hanging out with sons Asahd and Aalam.
“My boys ! Asahd and Aalam! Aalam got his severe experience. Born ICONS.”
Also, in late January 2020, Khaled revealed a have to-see instant in between his boys. In the clip, Asahd is revealed on a bed alongside his younger sibling.
“Brothers! Asahd! And Aalam! January 20, 2020. Time 11: 42 pm. Aalam. eight lbs, 4 ounces. We The Greatest! Additional enjoy extra blessings!”
Lastly, DJ Khaled lately disclosed the indicating behind his youngest son’s name. The hip-hop producer manufactured absolutely sure all people fully understood the scene powering Aalam’s title.
“Aslam Khaled my son!”