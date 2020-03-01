[dj-khaled-turns-up-w/-his-mini-me-+-gang-gang:-“playing-the-relatives-new-chunes”]

We The Finest CEO DJ Khaled is all about his household time. This weekend, the hitmaker shared footage of himself turning up with his wife, son and lately born mini-me.

On Sunday, Khaled blessed social media with an epic should-see clip. In the movie, the Miami producer is shown receiving hyped with his whole crew.

“The KHALEDs! Participating in the loved ones new chunes . We been cooking.”

Several hours prior, Khaled shipped even a lot more family members times. The 44-yr-outdated award-winning musician shared a pic hanging out with sons Asahd and Aalam.

“My boys ! Asahd and Aalam! Aalam got his severe experience. Born ICONS.”

Also, in late January 2020, Khaled revealed a have to-see instant in between his boys. In the clip, Asahd is revealed on a bed alongside his younger sibling.

“Brothers! Asahd! And Aalam! January 20, 2020. Time 11: 42 pm. Aalam. eight lbs, 4 ounces. We The Greatest! Additional enjoy extra blessings!”

Lastly, DJ Khaled lately disclosed the indicating behind his youngest son’s name. The hip-hop producer manufactured absolutely sure all people fully understood the scene powering Aalam’s title.