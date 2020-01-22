DJ Khaled welcomes his second child as he prepares for the Super Bowl performance

DJ Khaled has some exciting news to report. He is now a father of two, as Daily Mail reports.

“Thank you, my queen Nicole,” he said to his wife, who had brought her bundle of joy (a son) into the world.

His other child, 3-year-old Asahd, is definitely a big brother, and DJ Khaled is brimming with love.

Welcome to the world!

According to the Daily Mail, “the parents welcomed their second child in the early morning of Tuesday morning. He (DJ Khaled) announced the birth with a photo that showed his wife’s doctor. “

Fatherhood is fun to share

DJ Khaled is an open book on social media and shared delivery details along the way, but unlike when his wife was born for the first time, he was not that close to personal matters.

But he still has his cute child in the spotlight … and now there’s another child to catch on camera!

Super Dad, Super Bowl!

Not only does this joyful moment put a smile on DJ Khaled’s face, but also the upcoming Super Bowl.

As Screen Rant reports, “Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled appear on the Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.” Lovato also sings the national anthem at play – as part of their amazing comeback.

Congratulations to DJ Khaled and his family. May the little one be happy and healthy. We look forward to finding out his name.

