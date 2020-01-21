DJ Khaled’s wife Nicole Tuck gives birth to her second child

January 21 (UPI) – DJ Khaled has two children.

The 44-year-old DJ and music producer visited Instagram on Monday after greeting his second child, a young boy, with his wife Nicole Tuck.

DJ Khaled shared a photo of himself with his wife’s doctor. The picture shows the couple smiling for the camera while sharing a high five.

“THANKS ALLAH! THANKS MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN! ANOTHER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” DJ Khaled captioned the post.

Rapper chance the rapper and busta rhymes, Real housewives from Atlanta Star NeNe Leakes and actor Martin Lawrence congratulated the couple in the comments.

“CONGRATULATIONS KING AND QUEEN KHALED & NICOLE !!!” Rhymes wrote.

“Congratulations,” added Leakes.

DJ Khaled said in a post on Friday that Tuck would be born soon. The couple are also parents of a 3-year-old son, Asahd.

“BABY # 2 WATCH ALERT,” wrote DJ Khaled. “Another one! Soon it will be time! Honey, you did it! We did it! Me and ASAHD, we love you so much! #WETHEBEST.”

DJ Khaled announced in September that he and Tuck were expecting another son.

“God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD, WE HAVE ANOTHER!” he said then. “ALLAH, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! MY QUEEN, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAH, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!”

DJ Khaled released his 11th studio album, Father of Asahd, in May. The album contains the singles “Top Off”, “No Brainer”, “Higher”, “Just Us” and “You Stay”.