DJ Zamora started his career at KO1 at the age of 16

RINGSIDE 04/02/2020

The 16-year-old featherweight Demler (DJ) Zamora III (2-0, 2 KOs), who trains in the pound-4-pound boxing gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, continued his dominance in the ring and won A round of 16 last Friday, January 31, at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico.

DJ III landed a street to the left that shook his opponent and forced the referee to stop the competition. DJ Zamora III was an excellent amateur who has now started his professional career with two consecutive KOs

“The fight was perfect,” said DJ Zamora III. “I have worked so hard at this camp and this achievement shows how much work I have invested. I want to return to Mexico next month to continue my search for a world champion.”

“DJ has trained hard for this fight and the goal is to keep it very active,” said Demler Zamora Jr., father and trainer of Zamora III. “He struggles well beyond his age and this is evident early on in his professional career with such appearances.”

“DJ defeated this camp excellently for this fight when he defeated Tugstsogt Nyambayar, who is battling Gary Russell Jr. for the WBC featherweight title this weekend,” said Richard Barrientes Jr., DJ assistant. “DJ is a really good fighter who gets better with every fight.”

The two 17-year-old Wunderkind boxing twins Angel Barrientes (1: 0, 1 KO) and Chavez Barrientes (1: 0, 1 KO) could not fight because their opponents had to give up at the last minute.