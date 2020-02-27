[djokovic-bamboozles-despairing-khachanov-with-drop-shots-in-dubai]

Djokovic despatched down 19 winners to Khachanov’s nine, won 89 for each cent of his first serve details, 9 of 11 forays to the web, and wrapped up the one particular-sided affair in just 66 minutes. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Feb 28 — Novak Djokovic utilized a dizzying array of fall shots to make quick get the job done of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open yesterday, achieving the semi-finals with a dominant six-two 6-two acquire around the Russian seventh seed.

Victory extended the Serbian world selection one’s unbeaten get started to the period to 16 matches and took his winning streak to 19 matches in a row stretching back again to the ATP Finals in November.

In all, Djokovic sent down 19 winners to Khachanov’s nine, received 89 for each cent of his 1st provide details, 9 of 11 forays to the internet, and wrapped up the one-sided affair in just 66 minutes.

Time and once again he bamboozled his hapless opponent with sensitive, wonderfully disguised fall pictures, leaving the Russian either flat-footed at the back again of the courtroom or sprinting frantically to the internet in vain.

Khachanov was five-two down in the 2nd established and trailing 30-15 when he lastly managed to earn a stage right after chasing down a Djokovic drop shot. The 23-year-outdated celebrated like he had won the match, raising his fists in the air, considerably to the delight of the crowd.

A few factors later, Djokovic experienced sealed the victory.

“Tough match for Karen,” the Serb said in an on-court docket interview. “I believe he can do substantially greater than he has completed tonight. It wasn’t his day, but on my facet I assume I performed a pretty sound match.”

The 32-calendar year-aged will subsequent confront the winner of the all-French duel concerning Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet.

Next seed Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced again from losing the initial established to Jan-Lennard Struff to assert his location in the semis with a four-six six-4 6-4 victory over the really hard-hitting German.

The Greek will deal with Dan Evans for a place in tomorrow’s last.

Evans, the British No. one and earth No. 37, conquer Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-two 7-six(9) earlier in the working day to file his fifth victory of the yr about a leading-20 player as he arrived at the first ATP 500 semi-final of his career.

“It sounds a cliché but it’s continue to be in there and I understood I’d get my prospects,” Evans said.

“I’m very happy how I performed. Remaining calm is important to all the things actually. Having the harmony, you can’t be quiet and boring, you’ve got to be aggressive… and stay neat as well.” — Reuters