[djokovic-breezes-earlier-tsitsipas-to-declare-fifth-dubai-title]



Tennis – ATP 500 – Dubai Tennis Championships – Dubai Responsibility Absolutely free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – February 29, 2020 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy just after winning the Remaining versus Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

February 29, 2020

(Reuters) – Planet range a person Novak Djokovic eased earlier Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas six-3 six-four to raise his fifth Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday, extending his unbeaten commence to the 2020 time.

Both of those gamers seemed reliable on serve early in the opening set in advance of Djokovic turned the screw to crack in the eighth activity with a searing crosscourt backhand winner.

The Serb shut out the established and continued to push property his advantage with one more crack of serve early in the 2nd.

Tsitsipas fought back to draw stage at 3-three but went on to commit a string of unforced errors and concede two break points in the ninth activity.

Djokovic astonished his opponent with a wonderfully disguised drop shot to acquire the guide before sealing victory on the very first of his 3 championship factors with a backhand winner down the line.

“It was very close even although it was a straight-established acquire,” explained Djokovic, who also won the Dubai titles in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013.

“I was fortunate to maintain my provide at the get started of the match.”

Djokovic has now received 21 straight matches, such as 18 this time, getting previously lifted the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia and a document-extending eighth Australian Open up title past month.

The 32-yr-previous dropped just one established in Dubai this week as he fought off three match details to get over Frenchman Gael Monfils in the semi-finals.

“Yesterday I was 1 shot absent from losing the match when a few match details down, and it could have very easily happened I was not here. That is sport – items can turnaround quickly,” claimed Djokovic.

“I have performed definitely perfectly in most of the matches. This is a major acquire for me.”

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru editing by Tony Lawrence)