[djokovic-carries-on-scorching-streak-with-opening-acquire-in-dubai]

DUBAI, Feb 25 — Planet variety 1 Novak Djokovic prolonged his unbeaten commence to the time with a 6-one six-two victory about Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships yesterday.

Djokovic, who assisted Serbia to victory in the ATP Cup prior to lifting his eighth Australian Open title final month, struck 22 winners and did not confront a crack issue against wildcard Jaziri in a near-faultless display screen.

“It’s a good way to start out the match,” Djokovic, who is actively playing in Dubai for the to start with time due to the fact 2016, stated.

“I miss out on taking part in below. I genuinely appreciate it. I appreciate evening sessions… I consider I have finished every little thing as very well as I imagined it to be for the first match.

“Of study course, there is items that usually can be improved, points that can be better. But I have to be satisfied with the performance.”

Djokovic is chasing his fifth title in Dubai and his initially because 2013.

The 32-12 months-previous Serb will upcoming deal with Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber, who overcame Egypt’s Mohamed Safwat 4-6 six-4 6-.

“I misplaced to him (Kohlschreiber) in straight sets in Indian Wells final calendar year. I am informed of what he’s able of,” stated Djokovic.

“He likes in fact participating in leading gamers on a big stage. He has heaps of encounter. I definitely will not undervalue him.”

Seventh seed Karen Khachanov recovered from a break down on two occasions in the opening set prior to cruising to a seven-six(two) 6-1 victory around Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin.

The 23-calendar year-previous Russian dropped just one particular position on his initial serve in the 2nd established to enhance his gain-loss document to eight-five this period. — Reuters