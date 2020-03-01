[djokovic-eyes-new-get-streak-just-after-capturing-79th-job-title]

Novak Djokovic celebrates immediately after successful the ATP 500 — Dubai tennis men’s singles title in the United Arab Emirates February 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, March 1 — Novak Djokovic set his sights on one more marathon run of invincibility soon after capturing his 79th job title yesterday.

The globe amount one claimed the Dubai Championships for the fifth time, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, six-4 in the last.

Djokovic is now on an 18- winning operate this period, and 21- general since late 2019, as he finished an 8-match acquire streak for his Greek opponent, winner very last weekend in Marseille.

Djokovic claimed his third trophy of 2020 right after aiding Serbia to the ATP Cup and winning an eighth Australian Open.

It is the seventh time that the 32-calendar year-outdated Djokovic has won more than 20 matches on the trot.

His record is 43 set in 2010 and 2011 with a run of 28 his up coming very best, attained on two instances in 2013-14 and 2015.

“This has been 1 of the best begins of all seasons I’ve had. I come to feel fantastic on the courtroom,” reported Djokovic.

“I’m just grateful that I am participating in effectively, experience properly. I have received several matches now in a row. I am going to try to keep that run heading.”

Following up for Djokovic will be the season’s initial Masters functions, back again-to-back difficult court assignments at Indian Wells and Miami.

Immediately after that will be European clay and an eventual assault on a next French Open title and 18th main.

“Motivation is by no means lacking. Of training course, I get motivated by the targets that I established. That is why I compete.

“The year has started off in a most great way probable. I am mindful of the truth that most of the matches that I’m going to play, the players will not have significantly to reduce.

“They will go out and consider end the streak.”

Yesterday’s victory, realized in a lot less than 90 minutes, also observed the Serbian awarded a “golden visa” by the UAE authorities.

The honour bestows a decade of residency in the tax-absolutely free emirate.

“Dubai has been a very significant metropolis in my profession not just since of the tournament but due to the fact I have been really coming as a tourist right here and utilizing this as a foundation for pre-period education,” he reported.

‘Don’t come to feel much’

Tsitsipas shed his next straight closing in Dubai immediately after heading down to Roger Federer a 12 months back.

“It was near in both of those sets,” extra Djokovic. “A handful of points determined it. I am most happy of my regularity this week, specially on shots from the baseline.”

The best seed generated a uncomplicated gain following a near-simply call semi-closing the place he saved a few match points versus Gael Monfils.

“I was just a stage from going out, I may well not have been here,” the winner mentioned. “But it shows how immediately things can transform.”

Djokovic broke for five-three in the opening set and served it out moments afterwards.

The next set was slightly tighter, with the Serbian losing a crack as Tsitsipas levelled at three-all.

But Djokovic came as a result of all over again with a split for five-4 as his opponent hit the internet.

A game afterwards, Djokovic was lifting a different trophy as he found the corner with a winner.

Djokovic will remain quantity just one in the ATP rankings on Monday to start out a 280th 7 days atop the desk.

He was taking part in the ultimate in Dubai for a sixth time in 11 appearances. It was, on the other hand, his initially final at the tournament considering that 2015 when he misplaced to Federer.

Coming into the championship match, the 21-yr-previous Tsitsipas experienced misplaced just a person set this 7 days.

“It (defeat) transpired again (in a final in this article),” said Tsitsipas, the winner of the ATP Finals in November. “But it really is all a discovering practical experience.

“It’s been a tiring week, that’s all I can say. I don’t really truly feel substantially truthfully. I felt happier previous yr when I made the finals. But I am proud of myself since I showed very good self-control.” — AFP