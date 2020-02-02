Djokovic tops Thiem, wins 8th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic has won his record-lengthing eighth Australian Open championship and the 17th Grand Slam title in general by beating Dominic Thiem in five sets in the Melbourne final.

The victory of Djokovic with 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 means that he returns to number 1 in the ranking and replaces Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in the semi-final and final at Melbourne Park. No other man in tennis history has won this tournament more than six times.

Djokovic adds his Australian Open draw to his five Wimbledon titles, three from the US Open and one from the French Open.

Only Roger Federer, with 20, and Nadal, with 19, have won more Grand Slam singles trophies for men.

Thiem appeared in his third grand final. He has lost them all.

