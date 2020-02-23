[djokovic-urges-davis-and-atp-cups-to-merge-or-die]

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates profitable his match from Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open Men’s Singles final at Melbourne Park, Australia February two, 2020. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Feb 23 — Novak Djokovic on Sunday identified as on the rival ATP and Davis Cups to merge in order to survive as he geared up for the Dubai Championships.

Djokovic, who just lately gained his eighth Australian Open title and led Serbia to the ATP Cup trophy past month, produced his plea prior to starting this 7 days as top seed at the Aviation Club.

“In my impression, they have to merge,” the earth selection just one mentioned of the two competitions, which are held a lot less than two months apart at the conclude of one particular time and the begin of the upcoming and he thinks ought to grow to be “one tremendous cup”.

“That’s needed simply because for me personally it will be really difficult to enjoy each and every solitary calendar year both competitions, so I’m going to have to pick out,” explained the 32-calendar year-old, president of the ATP Participant Council.

“I really don’t think this is (a) sustainable model for our tennis.”

Djokovic dropped major hints that the Davis Cup, which has eradicated the traditional residence-and-away format in favour an 18-crew Finals held around a week in Madrid, needs the most repair do the job.

“What I really don’t like with Davis Cup is you really don’t have a probability to engage in at residence any additional,” he mentioned. “ATP Cup was like actively playing at residence for us (Serbia) due to the fact we had a large assist in Australia.”

But Djokovic also cautioned that the ATP Cup, which will stay in Australia for the forseeable foreseeable future, has its individual drawbacks.

“It’s (to be held) 10 decades in Australia. It’s actually hard to call these competitions Planet Cups simply because is there no ‘world’ if you preserve it in a person area for 10 yrs.

“For 99 for every cent of the nations, they will not have the likelihood for lots of, a lot of several years to host a tie at home.” — AFP