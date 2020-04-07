DLF to pay workers daily wages when COVID-19 closes

The company said in a statement that DLF pays all workers and daily wages who work directly with DLF, or indirectly through their active contractors.

PTI

latest update: March 27, 2020, 5:40 PM IST

The large real estate DLF said on Friday that it would pay all workers’ daily wages to the company or its active contractors to help them meet their daily expenses during the current nationwide holiday.

The DLF welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to impose a 21-day siege on the country to control the spread of coronavirus.

“We at DLF feel that every Indian entity should be sincerely involved in this national movement,” said DLF President K P P Singh.

They added that salaries are being paid directly into their bank accounts to provide immediate funds to contain this life-threatening crisis.

“We will make all health and hygiene supplements, such as masks, disinfectants, examination gloves, pharmaceuticals, etc., available to the poor, which have been requested by the administrative and municipal authorities,” DLF said.

In addition to the staff of its facility management agencies, the company has deployed dedicated staff in the apartments in addition to the staff of its facility management agencies to provide all services – mechanical, electrical, plumbing, STP and security.

The company is providing food and accommodation for these employees. In addition to being away from work, they have been provided with assistance in purchasing for their families.

“Residents and service providers are screened by security personnel at the entrance gates. Thermal screening is done manually by all residents and participants at the entrances or before the ramps of the underground parking lots.

“Wearing gloves and a mask is mandatory and will be facilitated if necessary,” the company said.

The DLF said it had also arranged an ambulance for any emergencies.

The company has so far developed more than 150 projects, including 331 million square feet, and has a land bank with more than 190 million square feet.

DLF also has a rental portfolio of more than 35 million square feet and earns more than $ 3,000 a year in rental revenue.

