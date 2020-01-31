DMA Announces Alexandra Palace Show – Here’s How To Get Tickets

The DMAs have announced their biggest show in London to date.
The group will perform at Palais Alexandra on October 23.
This will be in support of their upcoming third studio album ‘The Glow’.
To be released on April 24, it presents the singles ‘Silver’ and ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’.
It follows on from their 2018 effort “ For Now ”, which has become their biggest success to date, reaching the top 20 on the UK album chart.
More recently, they supported Liam Gallagher during his tour of the arenas of the United Kingdom and Ireland.
In March, they will present an Australian bushfires benefit concert in Australia at the ULU in London before a tour of the United Kingdom.
This includes a sold-out show from the O2 Brixton Academy, as well as a date at the Castlefield Bowl fair in Manchester this summer.
The tour also stops in Hull, Southampton and Norwich.
You can find out below how to get tickets for their Ally Pally show.
How to get tickets
They will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 7 via seetickets.com.
Tour dates
March 5 – London, ULU
March 6 – London, O2 Brixton Academy
May 1 – Shell, Bonus Arena
May 2 – Leeds, Live at Leeds Festival
May 5 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
May 6 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR
July 9 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl
October 23 – London, Alexandra Palace
