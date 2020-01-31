DMA Announces Alexandra Palace Show – Here’s How To Get Tickets

The DMAs have announced their biggest show in London to date.

The group will perform at Palais Alexandra on October 23.

This will be in support of their upcoming third studio album ‘The Glow’.

To be released on April 24, it presents the singles ‘Silver’ and ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’.

It follows on from their 2018 effort “ For Now ”, which has become their biggest success to date, reaching the top 20 on the UK album chart.

More recently, they supported Liam Gallagher during his tour of the arenas of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In March, they will present an Australian bushfires benefit concert in Australia at the ULU in London before a tour of the United Kingdom.

This includes a sold-out show from the O2 Brixton Academy, as well as a date at the Castlefield Bowl fair in Manchester this summer.

The tour also stops in Hull, Southampton and Norwich.

Check out our Twitter page to stay up to date on all the latest music, comedy and theater announcements in the nation’s capital – twitter.com/mylondontickets

You can find out below how to get tickets for their Ally Pally show.

How to get tickets

They will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 7 via seetickets.com.

Tour dates

March 5 – London, ULU

March 6 – London, O2 Brixton Academy

May 1 – Shell, Bonus Arena

May 2 – Leeds, Live at Leeds Festival

May 5 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

May 6 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR

July 9 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

October 23 – London, Alexandra Palace

.