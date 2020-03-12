DMA explain the apostrophe in the name of their group

If in the past month at the festival of St. Jerome in the NME in Melbourne Australia was able to catch up with a member of the DMA Johnny Toka about everything from their upcoming album The uniquely contoured band name. Watch the full interview above.

The following month, DMA will release their third album, “Glow”, which they announced with a grand single “Life Is A Game Of Changing”. Track pays tribute to the captured audio 90s, which means a shift from the Britpop sound with the signature trio of Sydney.

“Working with the manufacturer (” Glow “) Stewart pass was really great because it allowed us to try things that are different from DMA”, – he told the NME writer Josh Martin Australia. “We did not want to make a record that sounded like no one of the first. As much as we loved the guitar, guitar melodyynuyu, which is still in the recording bit, it’s nice to be able to change it and to work with someone Stsyuara with gauges, which also inspires to work. “

They also found that the mix “Glow” was difficult. “I guess it was a lot more opinions about the record,” – he said. “A lot more – I would not say a compromise is not a compromise of parts, but much more trade-offs between them, such as,” Well, I’ll give you such a mood. What we really do not. We are very friendly as a group. But you know what? It’s probably a good thing. This means that we do not care. “

Last year, the DMA went to the UK in support of Britpop icons Liam Gallager. “He was engaged in arenas in Manchester” – recalled the current – and watch how he plays in front of a home crowd, was really incredible.

It is also said that, despite the fact that the DMA Liam met (together they watched the Manchester derby at the pub), they still kept him at a party. “We seem to be restrained themselves. You do not want to be annoying support group “behind the scenes”, – he said. “You just drop your head and cool.”

NME Australia also took the opportunity to ask the mysterious apostrophe in the name of his group. punctuation marks within the meaning of “DMA’s” recognized as arrogant supporters say exactly, but not grammatically correct. But he has other useful features, such as “barcode”.

“It allows people to correctly pronounce the name,” – he said. “I like that it is rare – well, is not rare, but because it is wrong, people do not use it, so that when people search for the name of the group, it’s really unique.”

NME Australia also spoke with a current about his first experience of patenting in Laneway, what he likes about his newly adopted city of Melbourne and his favorite band from Sydney (except your own, of course). For all this, see the interview above.