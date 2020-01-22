D’Marge, Zimmermann, Guerilla + more

D’margin, Australia’s largest independent website for men, is looking for a full-time position Advertising Partnerships & Media Sales Manager (SYD). The successful applicant will be responsible for the development of new business in the areas of digital, content, print and events in the media agencies in Sydney and Melbourne. This role is critical to D’Marge’s continued growth and provides an excellent opportunity to take on the business development of a small but growing media company. If you have at least 2 to 4 years of experience in sales of digital media and an entrepreneurial attitude, apply now!

carpenter, an Australian luxury fashion brand, is looking for full-time Production manager (SYD) to join the swimwear production team. The task is to coordinate with the design and sales department for the punctual delivery of Zimmermann swimwear and in daily communication with local and foreign manufacturers. The ideal candidate has more than 3 years of experience as a production manager in a similar organization, strong organizational skills and an understanding of Zimmermann’s brand ideals. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity and apply today!

guerrilla, an agency for digital creative brands, is temporarily on the lookout Digital Media Manager (QLD) Monitor all aspects of the digital media team. The successful candidate will drive digital activation through testing, monitoring, listening, and implementing recommendations to optimize performance. To perform excellently in this role, candidates must be familiar with budget management, comprehensive reporting on results, and team leadership. This role requires that applicants have at least 10 years of experience in a similar position and a thorough understanding of best SEO / SEM practices. Apply here.

Compass Studio are looking for a full-time position Senior PR Account Manager (SYD) for a range of lifestyle, business and outdoor brands. Apply now!

Australian Red Cross are looking for a full-time position Community Builder (MELB) join their team. Apply today.

Nimbus Co are looking for a full time Studio Manager / Operations (MELB) to contribute to an exciting and motivating team dynamic. Apply here.

