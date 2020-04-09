DMart founder Radhakishan Damani sees his fortune locked in the Cronor virus lock

At a time when the novel coronavirus has stopped almost all economic activity and many companies are reporting losses, the net worth of an Indian capitalist is increasing.

According to Bloomberg, the net worth of Radhakishan Damani has grown by almost 11 percent this year. Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, saw his fortune rise to $ 10.7 billion. The street runs the DMart supermarket chain.

With this achievement, Damani will be included in the list of 12 billionaires with the most achievements this year.

As the outbreak of the virus forced the central government to impose sanctions across the country, people across the country resorted to buying terror.

The report attributes the increase in net asset value to cylinders that empty store shelves.

According to Bloomberg, quoting Aaron, people have hoarded during the lock and as a result, the company’s sales have increased.

Kejriwal, CEO at Kris, an investment consulting firm in Mumbai.

With the exception of Damani, Cyrus Ponaola, the founder of the Indian Serum Vaccine Vaccine Foundation, was India’s only problem among the 12 billionaires who raised their fortunes this year.

Ponawala’s net worth rose 2.6 percent to $ 8.9 billion in the north in 2020.

The report also shows that DMart’s competitors have not gained much in the face of adversity.

Future, which has more than 1,300 stores across the country, lost shares in its general retail unit, which fell 80 percent in 2020 with an 80 percent increase in debt.

[Tags ToTranslate] Supermarts [t] coronavirus [t] coronavirus india [t] covid-19 [t] DMart [t] future group [t] Lockdown [t] Radhakishan Damani [t] Radhakishan Damani net