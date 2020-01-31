DMA’S announce the third album “THE GLOW”, which releases a new single

Sydney Trio DMA’S have released their next third studio album “THE GLOW”.

In keeping with the announcement, the band has released a new single called “Life Is A Game Of Changing”.

The single premiered last night on January 30th on Triple J’s Good Nights and BBC’s Radio 1, showing the band paying homage to 90s rave music and moving further away from their Britpop-inspired sound.

An accompanying music video was also released, with director Bill Bleakley finding that it was “filmed … like a documentary with a tiny crew”.

“To me, this clip feels like a snapshot for this group of friends,” he said.

Watch the video for “Life is a game of change”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AESPCS57GGA (/ embed)

The announcement of “THE GLOW” was preceded by the release of the album’s lead single “Silver” last year.

The song turned out to be one of the band’s most successful to date. In its first week, over four million Spotify streams were added and ranked 20th in the Triple J Hottest 100.

“THE GLOW” was recorded last year between sessions in West Hollywood and London with Grammy award winner Stuart Price, whose previous customers included Madonna, The Killers, New Order and the Pet Shop Boys.

The band will perform at the Laneway Festival National Run in Brisbane tomorrow (February 1) before flying to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle.

“THE GLOW” will be released on April 24th via I Oh You.