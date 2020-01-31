DMA’S will tour the UK and Ireland with “THE GLOW”

Australian band DMA’S has released details of a UK and Ireland tour to support their recently announced third album “THE GLOW”.

The group will headline from May to July in Hull, Southampton, Norwich, Dublin and London. A performance in London will take place on May 23 at Alexandra Palace.

The tour also includes the Live At Leeds Festival on May 2nd and the Hit The North Festival the following day.

Tickets for the DMA headline data will be sold on February 7 at 9:00 a.m.CET.

In other live news, the band will be giving a charity concert for Australian forest fires on March 5 at ULU in London.

DMAs tour dates for Great Britain and Ireland 2020:

MARCH

05– LONDON ULU

06 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

CAN

01 – HULL Bonus Arena

05 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall

06 – NORWICH UEA

08 –DUBLIN Academy

23- LONDON Alexandra Palace

JULY

09 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl

In keeping with the “THE GLOW” news, DMA’S has released a new single called “Life Is A Game Of Changing”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AESPCS57GGA (/ embed)

It premiered yesterday (January 30th) on Triple J’s Good Nights and BBC Radio 1, where the band pays homage to 90s rave music and moves further away from their Britpop-inspired sound.

An accompanying music video was also released, with director Bill Bleakley finding that it was “filmed … like a documentary with a tiny crew”.

“To me, this clip feels like a snapshot for this group of friends,” he said.