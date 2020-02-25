[dmitry-yazov,-anti-gorbachev-coup-plotter,-ex-soviet-protection-minister,-dies]



FILE Image: Russia’s President Dmitry Medvedev (back again) is seen with previous Soviet Defense Minister Marshal Dmitry Yazov soon after decorating him with the Service to the Fatherland order of the fourth quality throughout an award ceremony in Moscow’s Kremlin, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool/File Image

February 25, 2020

By Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Dmitry Yazov, a previous Soviet protection minister who took component in an unsuccessful coup against chief Mikhail Gorbachev, died on Tuesday at the age of 95, the Russian Defence Ministry mentioned.

Yazov was the previous Marshal of the Soviet Union and a single of eight senior officials who tried using and failed to clear away Gorbachev from electric power in August 1991, a go widely noticed as hastening the collapse of the Soviet Union that very same calendar year.

He expended 18 months in jail for his job in the coup prior to staying presented an amnesty by then President Boris Yeltsin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Yazov “an superb navy chief,” immediately after the Defence Ministry introduced his demise just after a prolonged illness.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who previously this thirty day period bestowed him with a state award, called Yazov a legendary figure.

Yazov, a Siberian-born veteran of Planet War Two, held the post of Soviet defense minister from Could 1987 until eventually August 1991.

Throughout a occupation that spanned 50 percent a century, he was posted to Cuba in the course of the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis with the United States, commanded Soviet forces in then Czechoslovakia in 1979-80, and carried out missions in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Lithuania past calendar year identified Yazov responsible of war crimes and crimes versus humanity for his part in a 1991 crackdown versus the Baltic state’s professional-independence motion, which killed 14 civilians and wounded additional than 700 some others.

Russia refused to cooperate with the trial, contacting it illegal and Gorbachev declined to testify.

A Lithuanian court docket sentenced Yazov to 10 years in jail in absentia, in a judgment Russia condemned as an unfriendly and provocative act.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn Modifying by Susan Fenton)