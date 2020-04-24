DNA Breakthrough Identifies Suspect in California Teenage Cold Murder Case for Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years

DNA technology has been used by cold case investigators in California to identify the only suspect in the murder of a “developmental disability” teenager in 1981, police said.

The “investigative genetic genetics” process recently marks new clues for officers assigned to handle cases in the Sacramento Police Department, which links the murder to a man named Vernon Parker, law enforcement said Thursday. The murder has remained unsolved for nearly 40 years.

The body of 17-year-old high school student Mary London was discovered in a rural area of ​​San Juan Road in North Sacramento on January 15, 1981, shortly before 8 o’clock in the morning.

Investigators at that time decided that he had been stabbed several times and died from his injuries. The London family has told detectives that tenth graders have developmental disabilities and the case has finally become cold but remains open. The search for new leads continues.

The Sacramento Police Department said the detectives made a breakthrough using genetic science together with traditional DNA testing, which narrowed down Vernon because it was associated with “brutal killings.” Officials did not confirm whether the victim and the alleged perpetrator knew each other.

Compiling news headlines after being linked to the 2018 identification of the alleged “Golden State Killer,” genetic genealogies rely on consumer DNA databases – usually used as a method of tracing family trees – to get a list of matches or potential relatives of a suspect or victim.

Although it has been used to identify suspects in many other cases, this technique has been criticized for the lack of oversight and privacy protection that appears to be weak, The Atlantic reported.

“Genetic genealogies have revolutionized the ability of law enforcement to solve crimes with violence: to identify the guilty and free the innocent,” said district attorney Anne Marie Schubert. “The murder of Mary London is another example of the passion and tenacity of law enforcement and the use of innovative scientific techniques to bring justice to victims and their families.”

The Sacramento Police Department said that Parker was murdered in 1982, more than a year after London was killed. It released several pictures of teenage victims on its website on Thursday.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said, “Although this case will not end with suspects facing the justice system, decades of work by … investigators, forensic personnel, and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office have produced what we hope will be a closure for London families . “

The Sacramento case is not the only positive outcome associated with genetic genealogy this week, with police in Colorado saying it has helped identify a suspect in a cold 56-year-old murder case.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the technique had linked a man named James Raymond Taylor to the murder of 16-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Beck in August 1963, CBS4 reported.

Beck was found after being sexually harassed and strangled.

The police said, “In 2007, John Doe’s DNA profile was made from evidence originally collected from the scene, and that profile was entered into the Composite DNA Index System (CODIS).

“In June 2019, a more comprehensive profile was made and submitted for investigative genetic genealogical testing. Investigators followed up on the directives obtained and could determine DNA from James Raymond Taylor. Taylor’s whereabouts are unknown because it was last seen in 1976.”

Sacramento Police Department