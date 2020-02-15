[dna-helps-exonerate-man-after-13-years-in-prison]

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (CNN) — A celebration was held Friday for a man who served more than 13 years in jail for a crime he did not commit.

“This case came to us as many of our cases do with a letter from the client saying, ‘I’m innocent and I didn’t do this,’” Linda Starr with the Innocence Project said.

The Innocence Project researched Ricky Davis’ case and found that his DNA didn’t match the genetic markers found on the body of Jane Hylton who was stabbed to death in 1985 while living in Davis’ home.

“After we got the initial DNA results in 2014, the crime lab said, ‘let’s treat this like we got it yesterday and test more and they did,’” Innocence Project’s Melissa O’Connell said.

After years of testing, Ricky Davis was finally cleared by the D.A. and set free.

It is the 29th time the Innocence Project has exonerated someone who’s been wrongly convicted of a crime.

“We’re hoping that Ricky can, with this vindication, find some peace and happiness and live his best life,” Starr said.

