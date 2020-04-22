Three abandoned babies have the same biological parents three times in the same apartment complex in Orlando, Florida.

Inspectors at the Orlando Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the three babies found in the Willow Key apartments in 2016, 2017 and 2019 were shared by their mother and father.

The findings were first discovered in a note from detectives seeking to fund a DNA analysis of the three children in an effort to track down their missing parents.

Detective Orlando detective Gena Wasserman Lecker wrote that a similar approach in which all three children were abandoned in a residential area at the Luxury Arnold Palmer Driver’s Apartment Complex led police to believe that they should be in contact with them.

“A note found on the scene explained that the baby was left in place because the mother was afraid of the baby’s father,” Dit Locker wrote of the 2019 baby. A similar note was released with the abandoned baby in 2017.

“Based on the vague and negligent behavior of the parents (parents), and the strange facts of this case, unlike any other documentary case, it is necessary to carry out a welfare operation from all parties involved, without the help of United Data Connect,” he said.

To fund parents, city officials on Monday approved a $ 5,000 budget to hire United Data Connect, which has a database of DNA profiles.

While early testing identified several possible family members of infants, more specialized knowledge from a geneticist was needed to interpret DNA and determine parents.

Orlando police said in a statement on Tuesday that while the three babies have been confirmed as siblings, no further details can be shared to protect their identities.

“If we can identify the mother, her safety is our top priority, as well as the safety of other potential children,” the statement said.

