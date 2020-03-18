DNC Addresses Approaching Primary States Amid Coronavirus

Considerations about the distribute of coronavirus have started to impact voting in the 2020 Democratic primary. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine pushed for postponement of in-person voting, even though primaries in Illinois, Florida, and Arizona are underway.

Elections are happening now in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. I motivate individuals to vote by mail or curbside vote if you can. If you vote in individual, make sure you wash your arms, do not touch your encounter, and stay 6’ from other people in line. Find out extra: https://t.co/yzZZp4uKFk

When Arizona, Florida and Illinois are nonetheless voting currently, heading to the polls amid the coronavirus outbreak is a own conclusion and we respect whichever decision voters make. If you do go to the polls, remember to see CDC advice on keeping oneself protected: https://t.co/dS8dW76GwH

This afternoon, DNC Chair Tom Perez set out a assertion declaring that heading ahead, states need to have to “provide clarity ant not confusion,” criticizing Ohio for building that incredibly confusion.

Perez’ statement calls on the forthcoming states scheduled to keep primaries to “use a wide range of significant mechanisms that will make voting less complicated and safer for voters and election officers alike,” primarily voting by mail.

He lists other recommendations and suggests states must be creating these changes “instead of shifting primaries to later in the cycle when timing around the virus stays unpredictable.”

