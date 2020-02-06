DNC calls for a “recanvass” of Iowa results after delays

By STEVE PEOPLES and JULIE PACE

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Chairman of the Democratic National Committee on Thursday called for a “reconsideration” of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical problems and delays.

“Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter. He said he asked for a review to “ensure public confidence in the results.”

With 97% of districts, Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are almost bound.

The technical problems with the first competition on the 2020 nomination calendar have made an already complicated candidate selection process even more complicated, requiring government officials to apologize and ask questions about the traditional top position of Iowa in choosing nominees.

The caucus crisis was a shameful turn after having promoted Iowa for months as an opportunity for Democrats to find some clarity in a mess. Instead, after a build-up with seven debates, nearly $ 1 billion nationwide and a year of political jockey, the caucus day ended without a winner and with no official results.

Iowa marked the first game in a primary season that covers all 50 states and different American territories and ended at the party’s national convention in July.

It was an app that the Iowa Democratic Party used to tabulate the results of the competition. The app was rolled out shortly before caucusing began and did not undergo rigorous testing.

A coding error yielded problematic results on Monday. And backup telephone lines for reporting the results were jammed, with many waiting for hours to report the results.

Much of the political world has already shifted its attention to the next New Hampshire, which will hold the first primary elections on Tuesday in the Democrats’ nomination battle in 2020.

The chaos surrounding the reporting outage has undermined the impact of the Iowa election, which usually rewards the winners with a wave of speed on their way to subsequent primary competitions.

The two early leaders are separated by an age of 40 years and conflicting ideology.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has been a progressive powerhouse for decades. Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former municipal officer, represents the more moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to earn Presidential Primary Delegates.

Wednesday’s updated results show that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

