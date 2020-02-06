DNC chairman Tom Perez calls for a review of the Iowa caucus

February 6 (UPI) – DNC chairman Tom Perez called on Thursday to review the Iowa assemblies again after problems caused delays in reporting on Monday night’s voting.

Perez made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Enough is enough,” Perez tweeted. “Given the problems with the implementation of the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to begin a review immediately.”

The Iowa Democratic Party replied in a statement without mentioning Perez or the DNC.

“If a presidential campaign is in line with the Iowa delegate selection plan, the IDP is ready,” said Troy Price, leader of the state party, in a statement. “In such a case, the IDP will review the paper reports provided by the district chairpersons and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns.”

The results were delayed due to inconsistencies in the results reporting after a new cell phone app developed by Shadow to compare the results was not shut down or manipulated and had to be checked against a paper trail.

Thursday’s New York Times analysis continued to show that “quality control issues” could not be resolved.

“More than 100 counties reported results that were internally inconsistent, lacked data, or were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa Caucuses,” the analysis found.

The results, which are officially still too short, have been reflected in South Bend, Indiana. Mayor Pete Buttigieg maintained a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., Bei, and 97 percent of the counties reported.

Despite the correspondence between the state delegates, Sanders declared the victory on Thursday on the grounds that it had a significant advantage in the referendum and accused the media of placing too much emphasis on the equality of the standard delegates to proclaim the winner.

“Although voting results were extremely slow, we have now reached 97 percent of the boroughs reported at a point where our campaign wins the first referendum with around 6,000 votes,” Sanders told reporters at his New Hampshire headquarters. “And if 6,000 more people come out for you than your next opponent in an election, we call it a victory here in the north of New England.”

Earlier this week, Buttigieg declared victory and became the first openly gay candidate in US history to win presidential delegates to a major party’s nomination process, regardless of the final outcome.

“It confirms that a child, somewhere in a church, wonders whether it belongs or whether it belongs or whether it belongs to his own family. If you believe in yourself and your country, there is a lot that supports this belief “, he said .