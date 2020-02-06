DNC President Calls For Renewal Of Iowa Votes: “Enough Is Enough”

The chairman of the National Democratic Committee on Thursday called for a new analysis of the results of Iowa caucuses, which could further delay the results of the country’s first presidential contest.

“Enough is enough,” tweeted DNC President Tom Perez. “In light of the problems that have arisen in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to ensure public confidence in the results, I call on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately start re-canning.”

A recanalysis is a review of the spreadsheets for each caucus site to ensure accuracy.

The IDP will continue to communicate the results.

The renewal requires a double verification of the existing counting of votes, not to redo the caucuses themselves.

In a statement shortly after Perez’s, President of the Iowa Democratic Party, Troy Price, said that the state party was “ready” to respond to any request for recanalization with qualified presidential campaigns – there n ‘made no mention of the request of the president of the national party.

“In such a circumstance, the PDI will verify the paper documents of the report, as provided by the constituency presidents and signed by the representatives of the presidential campaigns.”

NEW from Iowa Democratic Party president Troy Price: "If a presidential campaign in line with the Iowa delegate selection plan calls for a recanvision, the IDP is ready."

Perez’s announcement added to the confusion over Iowa’s tally. The state party delayed the counting of state caucuses by several days, first blaming a faulty application used to transmit constituency-level data to the state, then saying that they were still collecting and verifying vote counts.

State media released results data for 97 percent of ridings on Thursday morning, showing Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg side by side in the “equivalent” count state delegates ”, which the state uses to determine the winner of the contest and assign convention delegates.

Analysts had noticed errors and inconsistencies in some of the data the party had released.