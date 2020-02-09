DNC President Will Not Resign | Memo of talking points

DNC President Tom Perez told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a Sunday morning interview that he would “absolutely not” resign despite criticism in light of Iowa caucuses, who have yet to declare a winner official democrat.

After saying that the Iowa caucus debacle was “undeniably unacceptable” and that he was “mad as hell”, Perez was asked if Iowa was about to lose its first caucus status national.

“Well, this is the conversation that will absolutely take place after this electoral cycle,” said Perez. “And after the last election cycle, we had a conversation about two really important things, the reform of super-delegates and the main issue of the caucus that we are discussing now. And it will happen again, I have no doubt, because it is very necessary. “

When asked if he was taking responsibility for the Iowa caucus debacle, Perez replied “of course” but that “the Iowa Democratic Party is running the election itself”.

After Tapper pointed out that the DNC approved the plan, Perez said that the “DNC did a number of things related to the plan” and said no to a “virtual caucus” where people could vote by phone due to cybersecurity issues. .

Perez added that the application which had led the Iowa Democratic Party not to publish the results on Monday evening had been “tested, but not enough”.

Watch Perez’s remarks below:

