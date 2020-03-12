DNC shifts to debate in D.C as Coronavirus fears grow

The National Democratic Committee (DNC) on Thursday announced that the Sunday Democratic debate is moving from Phoenix, Arizona, to a CNN study in Washington, D.C., amid growing coronavirus fears.

“With extreme caution and to reduce commuting through the country, all sides have decided that the best way to go is to hold the debate on Sunday in a CNN studio in Washington, D.C., without a live audience,” say DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa. he said in a statement on Thursday.

The change comes a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified the Wuhan virus as a global pandemic.

The announcement also comes as Univision’s Jorge Ramos, who was scheduled to moderate the debate with Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, stepped down as moderator due to possible exposure to the virus.

“Both Mr. Ramos and the person he was in contact with are in good health and have no symptoms,” Hinojosa said.

“Despite being authorized by medical professionals and very cautious, Jorge has decided to step down from the next democratic debate on March 15,” he continued.

“Our No. 1 priority is and will continue to be the security of our staff, campaigns and everyone involved in the debate,” he added.

The DNC has modified aspects of the debate day by day. On Tuesday, he announced the absence of a live audience and a spin room.

Hinojosa continued:

The DNC has been in regular communication with the local health officials and the mayors, who advised us that we could proceed as planned. However, our number one priority is and will continue to be the security of our staff, our campaigns, our airmen and everyone involved in the debate. We will continue to keep in touch with all stakeholders daily until Sunday.

Both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Joe Biden (D) have canceled events due to coronavirus fears. Both were planning to hold a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday evening, but were canceled that day. Sanders’ campaign said it would decide future events on a case-by-case basis.