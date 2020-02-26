do-barcelona-have-to-have-neymar-to-get-the-champions-league?-this-lionel-messi-intention-stat-suggests-they-do

Antoine Griezmann rescued a 1-1 attract for Barcelona with a 2nd-half equaliser in the initial leg of their final 16 Champions League clash versus Napoli on Tuesday night time.

Remarkably, that intended he turned the to start with Barca player, with the exception of Lionel Messi, due to the fact Neymar in Might 2015 to rating an absent objective in the knockout levels of the competition.

Getty Photographs Antoine Griezmann scored in Barcelona’s one-one draw at Napoli

Coincidentally, that is the previous time they received the illustrious trophy, with Messi only obtaining the internet on 3 events – twice vs Arsenal in March 2016 and as soon as vs Chelsea in February 2018 – on the highway immediately after the group stages.

So it begs the issue, are the Catalan giants missing the affect of their previous attacking feeling?

Neymar scored 4 absent objectives in Barca’s triumphant 2014/15 Champions League campaign – the exact variety the club have managed on the street in the knockout levels in the four seasons considering that.

The Brazilian was on the scoresheet in a 3-1 get at the household of his existing club, PSG, in April 2015, in advance of scoring 2 times in a three-two semi-last earn at Bayern Munich a thirty day period afterwards.

Neymar also scored deep into stoppage time as Barca conquer Juventus three-1 in the remaining on June six – with the former outlined as the absent side for the contest.

Getty Photographs Are Barcelona missing Neymar’s impact in the Champions League? The playmaker scored 105 targets in 186 game titles and also served them win the treble, which incorporated the Champions League in the 2014/15 campaign

Ally McCoist is not a Neymar admirer and thinks he is ‘classless’

Neymar has produced no mystery of his wish to return to the Nou Camp, regardless of his controversial £200m transfer to PSG in 2017.

And judging by his current responses in the media, Messi would also like to see the enigmatic playmaker strutting his stuff after extra alongside Luis Suarez and himself.

When quizzed about Neymar, he advised Mundo Deportivo: “As I explained just before, he is 1 of the best and contributed to us a lot on the pitch.

“He is truly wanting ahead to coming back again, he usually appeared sorry. He did a lot to return and that would be the initially step to consider to get there.”

And in the exact same interview, Messi exposed Neymar is amongst his children’s favourite players.