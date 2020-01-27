Do brands have to change the way they work with influencers? Experts are burdening the sustainability of the industry

Fraud and transparency concerns continue to haunt the world of influencers, while the economy that has evolved around platforms and the people who use them is still a young business.

On the occasion of the launch of our special influencer edition of The Drum, we asked marketers and media experts what was needed to make the influencer sector a more sustainable business.

Should brands change the way they work with creatives? How can influencers ensure longevity in this competitive game? And can the agencies that have emerged to serve the sector survive its many twists and turns?

Adam Williams, managing director of Takumi

Brands are starting to change the way they work with influencers for the better. They no longer only deal with influencer marketing for one-off projects, but are also thinking about exclusive and long-term partnerships and how they can fit into their entire marketing mix.

Adopting a long-term mindset for influencer marketing campaigns will help improve the sustainability and authenticity of the sector. When consumers see influencers they trust to post in paid campaign content and out-of-home graphics about products, the notion that the influencer has a real affinity for the product and that their brand advertising can be trusted is reinforced.

However, for this to work, brands need to grant influencers more licenses to be creative. Influencers demand more creative control – according to our white paper, 83% consider it a top priority – and while this may sound like a risk to brands, influencers can choose their content to make the post more valid by making it more authentic.

While this may sound like incremental changes, in a way they will help rebuild the trust undermined by scandals like the Fyre Festival. Brands need to do more to enter into authentic and legitimate collaborations that help make the industry more sustainable.

Daisy Boateng, Senior Social Brand Manager at Maybelline

In order to make the influencer sector more sustainable, brands are already dealing with the interaction with influencers in that programs and PR mailings are less wasteful and can instead be used sensibly afterwards.

The sector is not only becoming more physically sustainable, but also in terms of brand relationships that aim to develop a true brand love by working with key influencers who really love their products. Overall, this makes partnerships more authentic and sustainable.

Olly Lewis, CEO and founder of The Fifth

Despite the growth, influencer marketing is still in its infancy and more needs to be done to professionalize the space. Part of this process is ensuring responsibility and transparency across the entire supply chain.

This means that influencers must be willing to share data with their partners to gain access to real-time analytics that allow brands to assess the true value of their influence and content. It’s only a matter of time before brands insist before commissioning content. It is therefore important that influencers take on the responsibility that goes with sales.

On the other hand, brands should be willing to pay storytellers what they’re worth if they want more control and real ROI. Since PR no longer has the medium under control and an integrated marketing channel becomes a mix, the age of giving is being replaced by well thought-out content planning and media budgets.

Rich Keith, General Manager, Fourth Floor Creative

We first have to find out what we mean by influencer marketing. We believe that real influencer marketing must be defined as value creation for all actors in the activity: brands, influencers and target groups.

The starting point is building authentic relationships between brands, developers and their audience. We also need to think about which platforms we are talking about. We have reached a point where many conversations are about Instagram and easy product placement, where most of the really deep communities and connections can be found on YouTube and other niche platforms like Twitch or TikTok. The best results are achieved when creating unique, tailor-made content that is tailored to specific target groups.

Andy Johnson-Creek, Head of Public Relations, Help for Heroes

For charity, yes. 100%.

Charity content creation is a different game than the world of paid product placements. Cynicism is not so much about payments as most charities can’t spend money on influencers. We mainly rely on those who believe in the cause, are in resonance with the brand and want to spread our message.

Our data shows that our reach when working with influencers is, on average, four times greater than if we only go through our own channels. As a not-for-profit organization that relies on the public – for donations, fundraisers, volunteers, signing petitions or for charity – and has grown exponentially through celebrities, this is an important reason to keep addressing influencers and their target groups ,

We also know that working with other brands will benefit everyone when using influencers. We worked with fashion influencers in partnership with Debenhams and the data showed significant overall increases in visits to our website, swipes, engagement rates and ultimately sales.

We use a similar model to take advantage of the great support from the sports world – something that is very well received by our core audience. Last year alone, we worked with current and former rugby players Johnny Wilkinson, Chris Robshaw and Rachael Burford to name a few, as well as teams like Scarlets and Sale Sharks.

Bringing our brand into this area is a breeze. If influencers – macro, micro, celebrities, brands – really believe in us, understand what we are doing and why, they are incredibly strong brand ambassadors and spokesmen for us.

Sam Baker, journalist, former editor-in-chief of Red and Cosmopolitan and co-founder of The Pool

Trust and authenticity are important. Creator and influencer are not the same, and connecting them does not help. There are some amazing creators working in the influencer market, while some influencers are just money for old ropes.

Depending on a single platform, that never makes sense. Influencer marketing has to branch out beyond the central social media platforms – most urgently Instagram, as the algorithms change to reduce the organic reach.

A well cared for community is key. Many influencers have forgotten why their followers are following them. And so most of them have their followers. Followers want real intimacy, not artificial intimacy.

Use your own influencers. I’m a big fan of the way John Lewis uses his partners, and also of Macy’s “Style Crew”.

Don’t resort to product placement – I’m amazed at how many brands still do. Feeds with endless sponsored posts make the audience angry. But good content that is well done is always welcome, regardless of who paid for it. Dove’s “#showus” work with Getty Images was inspired.

It’s about quality and delivery. There are many creators who are creative, campaign-oriented, and fearless. Why work with those who sell the wrong lifestyle to their followers – and brands?

Giselle Boxer, Social Media Director at Tribal Worldwide London

Brands know that they should do influencer marketing, but many don’t know how to do it right. This leads to unique campaigns for which there are no clear goals. The key is to commit to a long-term strategy, consider what you want the campaign to achieve, how it can be achieved, and which influencers are best suited for this based on their brand, target group size and demographic affiliation. The campaign should then be measured and optimized over a long period of time.

Brands should focus on finding the right influencer for their brand that is consistent with their brand values, their target market is their target market, etc. The impact of influencers should be reviewed to ensure that they are composed of the right demographics , ie location, age, gender and engagement rates should be taken into account. Many influencers, especially those that have been around for a long time, may have bought their followers to expand their fan base. Brands should stay away from these profiles, as a high number of followers does not always correspond to a highly committed audience of real followers.

Work with a broader group of influencers to ensure that content reaches the general public. Make expectations of the content of your influencer. Make it clear what you want from them, or you could have really bad content. Push for more creativity. It is not enough just to get an influencer for your product and expect you to get amazing and engaging content back. You need to work with your influencer to create great content that stands out in a crowded market.

Harry Hugo, co-founder of The Goat Agency

Brands and agencies need to work more closely with creators to ensure that they understand the creators’ audience and know what’s best for them. Long-term partnerships or ambassador programs will prove to be more fruitful for both sides. This is due to the clear support for influencer brands compared to typical one-off campaigns, which can appear forced and fake.

Understanding how influencers can effectively be used as a new marketing channel is crucial for brands in 2020. Despite these partnerships, influencers are self-created private labels that need a certain amount of creative freedom in order not to lose what they stand for.

We have seen that social media has grown exponentially over the years and that influencer marketing has evolved and matured over time. As brands begin to understand more about it, they will understand the value and potential of this channel.

Aaron Brooks, co-founder of Vamp

First and foremost, influencers must have real influence and a real audience. No followers bought, no false engagements. Then robust measurements have to be carried out to prove the effectiveness of the channel. As with any chargeable channel, it is important to set goals and track the meaningful measurement data.

I have no doubt that brands that engage in influencer marketing without taking the necessary care and setting realistic goals are faced with an ineffective campaign. You will probably want to completely write off the channel. But it’s like a brand that puts an ad banner with bad creatives on a website that attracts the wrong audience, and then blames digital advertising as a whole.

Each party has a role in ensuring the sustainability of influencer marketing. Influencers must continue to produce high quality creatives and have a real connection with a real audience. Brands need to understand the importance of choosing influencers who are authentic and highly relevant before the campaign is measured against specific goals. Then platforms like ours have to monitor both sides to make sure that what they’re both doing is authentic and effective.

Melissa Weston, Marketing Director, Zalando

The fashion industry faces huge, complex challenges. The planet is suffering from the effects of climate change and unsustainable use of resources. Human rights and labor standards are under threat. That is why we at Zalando introduce our customers to sustainable fashion, work with partners who share our vision and ethics, and do more every day to advance the industry.

This is also reflected in the influencer industry and starts for us by selecting influencers who speak about today’s most important issues such as climate change, resource use and employee rights. For many influencers, the trust they have built in their community is crucial to their success. Therefore, when choosing people to represent our brand, it is very important that these brand values ​​match on both sides so that the partnership becomes authentic for everyone involved – ultimately for the end user.

While brands should convey important messages to influencers, it is also important to remember that influencers usually have an impact by publishing content that resonates with their followers. In 2020, our main focus will be to select influencers who are based on our values, trust the creativity of the authors we work with, and make it easier for their followers to shop as they want – sustainably. We want to make sure that our customers have the inspiration and information they are looking for in one place. I think we’re going to start to see how the public is more skeptical about branded content and turn to platforms like TikTok that offer more “realism” than a “perfect” picture on Instagram. In 2020, brands and their makers must adapt to this change in order to maintain authority and influence among their customers and consumers.

Caroline Paris, creative director, Brave

Brands should work with ambassadors and employees, with the passionate people who are familiar with brands and really like a brand and what it stands for, and not with a single “influencer”.

Businesses should strive for longevity, authenticity in mating, and respect for the voice of the people they work with. Those who try to push themselves into an influencer’s feed for a simple win, or who shape individuals to fit their own internal archetypes, will miss the pecking order.

As for influencers? I think success in 2020 depends on those who have clarity about their own brand and the integrity of protecting what they believe in, which will help make the sector more sustainable. When it comes to partnerships, influencers may need to say more no than yes to ensure that content is created with integrity. This is not always easy when partnerships pay your bills.

These are the employees who have a real sense of purpose, create content that appeals to consumers on a personal level and is not only suitable for countless empty Instagram foods. Insta-Fame is won by those who live beyond their social channels to show more depth and breadth in their offerings and who create content by working with brands that go beyond the standard.

