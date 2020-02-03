Do consumers think branding is bullshit?

Studies have been conducted and the results are: Only 27% of US consumers can name a dedicated brand after the new Purpose Power Index. But we also know that the purpose increases profits. Our visionary business leaders are unanimous on this point: in 2019, the business roundtable of 181 leading CEOs signed a statement setting “purpose over profit”. According to Larry Fink of BlackRock, profits are not sustainable for a reason. Elon Musk goes one step further and sees no point in spending time on anything other than the purpose of accelerating a sustainable future.

So what’s going on here? The purpose of the company has been shown to grow and transform companies, but this potential is far below average. How do we understand the current state of affairs?

The Pepsi debacle provides an important clue; a warning story for brands that hopefully jump on the right train in a hurry. Indeed, success with purpose is far from assured – not least because brands that deal with emotions, stories, and inspiration share the same human B.S. Meters that we use for people.

In real life we ​​have a lot of skepticism about big speakers. We are wise to promise to empty hollow words and cakes in the sky. We try to avoid people who are playing a good game or building castles in the air. Is it a coincidence that the term “election promise” can be applied to both untrustworthy political candidates and untrustworthy brands?

The big problem facing CEOs, CMOs, HR Vice Presidents and other executives is the activation of purpose while avoiding these minefields. I see that every day in my role at StrawberryFrog, where we specialize in creating movements that activate the purpose within companies, both internally with employees and externally, developing brands with consumers.

In fact, when formulating a purpose, brands have taken the first of 1,000 steps to achieve it. The majority of the work lies in converting an abstract statement into concrete obligations and measures. And even then, all-purpose work meets the same skeptical audience (us) who reads a brand’s intentions as we read a candidate’s intentions: if they’re not put into action quickly, or if they don’t smell right, they’re quickly dismissed.

So keep an eye out for these common pitfalls as you approach the Purpose task.

Your goal is at the wrong height

This is about choosing the right playing field – one in which your brand feels comfortable. Is your brand doing something extraordinary at its core? Does your management affect the practicality? Do you have a visionary CEO? Does your brand touch users every day? These considerations can help brands position themselves in a range from functional to higher-order purposes.

And higher is not necessarily better: Google has a purpose that is directly related to the functional role of the brand. It is a wonderful example of a purpose on the ground floor: “To organize and make the information of the world available to the general public.”

For brands that fly in the middle of the range of heights, the focus can be on a benefit that the brand offers – how it improves our lives. Starbucks flies at this altitude with the goal: “To inspire and nurture the human mind, a cup, a person and a neighborhood at the same time.”

And Tesla flies up there at 30,000 feet, focusing on the role of the brand in society: the beginning of a sustainable future.

There is no right way to answer this question, no “right” altitude, but there is probably a right answer for each brand based on how the brand behaves in the minds of those who hold the flame. This is a question that is worth discussing early in an interview.

It is generic for the category (or just generic).

There are more financial brands than you can imagine to help customers achieve their goals, get the best results for customers, and serve customer success. This idea is by definition not possible to be used to build a brand purpose because it is the reason to belong to the whole category of financial services.

The main purpose for this sector would be: You are in banking / investment / lending, along with thousands of other banks, investment firms and lenders. Why does your brand exist? What is your unique mission? Look for a purpose that sounds like everyone else.

It is deaf to the real problems your customers are facing

Just as important as flying at an altitude that is appropriate for your brand, it is also to satisfy a real need in the world your customers live in. For example, providing inspiration or entertainment to consumers struggling with debilitating debt can be counterproductive. Or to make a “pink” promise to customers who focus on equality. Make sure you have a feel for what your customers value and how they use their most valuable resource – their attention.

There is no connection to the DNA of the brand

Inserting a purpose is almost always a loss, especially if it doesn’t match the brand personality and story through which consumers got to know you. This can easily be tested with a hypothetical tweet: If your brand expresses a meaning on Twitter and could not be drowned out by the agitators, it could exceed the bar.

It’s “purpose wash”

This risk can be highest in sensitive industries where the public is vigilant about category criticism. In a misguided attempt to gain immunity, skittish brands may seek a competitive advantage with counterintuitive (not to say counterfactual) gestures that serve to calm or distract. Think Big Meat suddenly cares about the environment. Or big energy via wind turbines. Or Big Timber, who appreciates trees. These gambits are often subjected to high levels of control and can collapse under this pressure.

It doesn’t inspire employees

Even the most brilliant brand purpose will have a tremendous rise without the entry of employees who are actually at the forefront. In contrast, an inspiring, authentic purpose in terms of all key employee metrics, from employee satisfaction and retention to the cost per employee, is worth its weight in gold. When a purpose ignites the power of people in your employees, there is no telling what it can do in the world.

It is not activated

A girl who never fled. A horse that never leaves the gate. A raisin in the sun. You have the idea. So get out and activate!

Ali Demos, Group Planning Manager, StrawberryFrog