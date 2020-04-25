Do not allow Delhi without Aarogya Setu application, said Lt. Anil Baijal – India News

The Delhi government is keenly looking at the “strong recommendation” that it ask people to install the central government’s Aarogya Setu application before they enter the national city.

The recommendation was made at a review meeting by Governor Anil Baijal on the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday.

Director of the National Center for Disease Control Surjit Kumar Singh, whom he asked to advise the city government, strongly recommended that the government allow people to enter the capital only after they installed the Aarogya Setu app.

Dr Singh also pledged to increase the number of people tested in the capital and supported repeated rapid tests – on days 3, 5 and 14 – so that the positive Covid-19 would not be left out for false reporting.

It was at this meeting that Lieutenant Colonel Baijal decided to rationalize and abolish safe zones in large prohibition zones to prevent micro-transmission.

A senior official told the Hindustan Times that the government has not yet made a decision to recommend Aarogya Set. But that didn’t knock it off the table either.

The big hurdle to downloading a mobile app would be that there might be people who may not have a smartphone. By Friday night, 75 million phones had been downloaded.

India has 1.2 billion mobile phones; only 350 million have smartphones.

“In Delhi, we are told that 80 percent of cell phones are smartphones,” the official said.

“Let’s weigh the pros and cons,” he said.

Dr Singh is not the first person to launch the mobile app. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing people to download the app, which launched on April 2. He made the same request when he spoke to a group of village chiefs via video conference Friday.

Already, the central industrial security forces – responsible for security at key airports and Delhi metro – have made a similar recommendation.

Why the application? First, the disease

The problem stems from the insidious nature of Sars-CoV-2, a virus that causes Covid-19: it can be spread by a person who does not show symptoms, so is probably unaware of the disease, and just breathing, coughing and sneezing could transmit it to anyone nearby.

According to studies, there is also evidence that the Sars-CoV-2 virus can spread as an aerosol, allowing it to stay longer in the air and spread over longer distances.

How do I track a person’s contacts? Tell two people approaching each other on the metro, bus (when the lock is locked) or at the store. Anywhere. One of them is positive, but he doesn’t know it yet.

Tracking contacts using conventional methods would therefore be ineffective.

Now the app

Aarogya Setu’s app could address this critical shortcoming in looking for contacts.

“You have to have a way of focusing (seeking contact) since the asymptomatic person will travel different distances over time. We need to find out who everyone was close with that person and alert others after recognizing the person as positive. And so does Aarogya Seth – he will find a symptomatic person and identify all the asymptomatic people around them in the past few days and advise them, “said Dr. K VijayRaghavan, Chief Scientific Advisor to the Government of India

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, told the Hindustan Times earlier this month that a cellphone would be taken care of by an infected person who can hardly remember whom they met. “You don’t need manpower and right now it is – speed is the most important aspect,” he said.

How the Aarogya Setu app works

Like similar mobile applications used elsewhere, the phone exchanges details with phones within range of their Bluetooth radios. Aarogya Setu will share this information with health authorities after a mobile phone subscriber confirms that it has tested positive, triggering an alert on any other devices that may have been nearby.

