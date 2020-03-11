Do not go down without struggling with the establishment of establishments

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday sent an address from Burlington, Vermont, after his short performance in the primary pageant March 10, warning the Democratic establishment that he cannot win without supporters of his contingent and stating that his intention to grill Joe. Biden (D) in the Sunday debate.

Sanders addressed the supporters Wednesday afternoon after posting what has become a regular post-primary speech following Tuesday’s election results. He originally planned to hold a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, but was forced to cancel amid growing coronavirus fears.

“Last night was obviously not a good night for our campaign from a delegate standpoint,” he said, acknowledging his losses but claiming his campaign is winning the “generational debate.”

Biden, Sanders said, does well with older voters, but younger voters – in their twenties, thirties and forties – Sanders said, “go on … to support our campaign.”

With that, Sanders issued a clear, direct message to the Democratic establishment.

“I tell the Democratic establishment today, in order to win in the future, you have to win the constituents who represent the future of our country, and you need to talk to them about the issues that concern them,” he said. “You cannot simply be satisfied by winning the votes of older people.”

“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the eligibility debate,” continued Sanders, adding that “very much” awaits the Sunday debate with his “friend” Biden.

Sanders took a demonstrably bold approach and stated that he is not “strongly” in disagreement with Biden’s claim that he is more eligible, and continued to post the questions Biden poses to the CNN debate. He plans to address the former vice president on medical debt, healthcare, student debt, mass imprisonment, child poverty and billionaire influence in the election.

“On Sunday night, in the first one-on-one debate in this campaign, the American people will have a chance to see which candidate is the best positioned,” to defeat Trump, Sanders added.