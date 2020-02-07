Do not use children as a confidant

My ex was cheated 10 years ago. We have been married for more than 20 years. My daughter was 15 and also hurt by his indiscretion. I have forgiven him and we are very good friends, but I don’t feel like reconciliation. My daughter, now 25, sees us together and thinks that the ease with which we interact means that we still love each other and come together again.

I made it clear that although I will always love her father, I have no desire to come together again, but her father has clearly admitted that he wants reconciliation, although he has been living with someone for five years. What is a good ex-etiquette?

So many red flags! Instead of spending a lot of time on the fact that he may be a nice guy, but he doesn’t sound like he has changed much – he lives with someone and is talking about coming back with you – I want to take this opportunity to to talk about two things that I often see that do damage after the breakup.

One, being too friendly with your ex for the kids.

Two, use your children as your confidant.

So what’s too friendly? Flirting, being too touchy, spending a lot of time talking about the good old days. Things like that are fine if you want to do that in your own time, but if you do it when your kids are around, they will certainly think that a secret passion is lurking in the background.

And because almost all children – unless they are abused in any way during the relationship – have a secret wish for their parents to get back together, you do your children a bad service to make them think it might happen.

Moreover, if you think you say things like, “I will always love your father (or mother),” that can alleviate the blow, really not. In fact, it makes matters worse. People equate the word love with a long life and if you will always “love” dad (or mommy) your children will wonder why you are not together?

The second problem – use your children as your confidants.

Although we all need someone to talk to when the times seem gloomy, your child simply doesn’t have the resources to take care of you and repair your life. Find a friend, a spiritual person, or a therapist to guide you through the process so that you can determine your own life – and be the role model that your children need.

Your ex should never have told your daughter about his desire for reconciliation. That conversation should have been between you and dad. That is a good ex-etiquette.

Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, www.bonusfamilies.com.