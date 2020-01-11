Do people on the street in Japan really still love Ghosn?

Loading...

At his explosive press conference in Beirut on Wednesday, Carlos Ghosn claimed that the Japanese public still loved him and did not fall for the image of the “cold, greedy dictator” the Tokyo prosecutor wanted to paint him.

The reality is more complicated. It was celebrated two decades ago for saving Nissan from its demise and was recognized as one of Japan’s most revered business leaders. But for many in the country, his detention and allegations of financial crimes in 2018 gave the impression that he was losing his management magic, was becoming greedy, and above all, for a nation that prides itself on law and order – against the rules.

“The people on the street don’t think for a second that he suddenly became a villain after the 17th anniversary of this Gaijin (foreigner),” Ghosn said during his protracted press conference from Lebanon about episodes while he was on bail The People approached him on Tokyo’s streets and said, “Sorry about what is happening to you.” and “Ganbatte kudasai Ghosn-san! (Stay tuned, Mr. Ghosn!)

Ghosn, it seems, may not have been able to read the mood of current Japanese public opinion as keenly as he once did with the fate of Nissan Motor Co. when he was CEO.

“The biggest problem, of course, is that Ghosn fled,” said Kenneth McElwain, professor at the Institute of Social Sciences at Tokyo University. “The fact that he was able to do it because he was rich and also a foreigner could be seen as” fraud “,” he said.

“My broad sense is that there is not that much sympathy for Ghosn,” said McElwain. “I don’t think there is much compassion for wealthy employees.”

The former CEO says he still loves Japan, the country where he has spent much of his professional career. But his press conference, which included a provocative comparison between his sudden arrest and the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II, did little to improve the situation.

“Ghosn’s lecture was boring,” said Yoichi Takahashi, former business advisor to Shinzo Abe, in one of the press conference’s most popular tweets. “Ghosn thinks what is mine and what is yours is also mine.”

Ghosn also didn’t make it easy for the public to hear his message. Most Japanese media companies were not allowed to attend his press conference. Ghosn said he only allowed “objective” media. He spoke at 10 p.m. In Japan, this is a peak time when networks present their premium programs.

He was also overshadowed by global events, and national newspapers gave the most importance to Iran’s counterattack on U.S. forces the next day, unlike 2018, when his arrest was the main story in the Broadsheets. The morning TV gossip shows focused on his daring escape, not his claims that Japan had a rigged judicial system or its auto-titan legacy.

Only the smallest of the major broadcasters spoke to him when he started speaking, but found it difficult to keep up with simultaneous translation when he spoke in four languages, with Japanese being none of them.

“He could have become yesterday’s man,” said Mitsuhiro Kunisawa, a productive expert in the Japanese auto industry. “It’s not like he’s doing something new in Japan.”

Another reason for public skepticism is Ghosn’s salary. By default, it has already been paid exorbitantly in Japan, a country where US financial packages are unknown to its top managers. During his time at Nissan, he was often the highest paid CEO in the country, earning many times what the boss of the larger rival Toyota Motor Corp.

Ghosn also accused Japan’s prosecutor of having committed an unrelenting series of leaks after he was arrested. He claimed to have painted a picture of him as a man who was not satisfied with excessive salary and a lavish lifestyle. His team struggled to take control of the narrative.

When Ghosn was released in March, 54 percent of a TV Asahi poll agreed that he had to be jailed for nearly four months for financial crimes where the main victims were Nissan shareholders. Only 25 percent opposed the prolonged detention of a person who had not been convicted of a crime, but that was before his shocking escape from the country’s judiciary.

“As a Japanese, it makes me angry,” said Yohei Yamaguchi, an investor and commentator, about Ghosn’s escape on a Fuji television news program late that night immediately after the press conference.

Given the violation of his bail regulations, it is unlikely that Ghosn, who has a Lebanese passport, will ever set foot in Japan again. Lebanon has no extradition agreement with Japan and has given no indication that it will be returned.

But as his legacy fades, the mood could change. Takafumi Horie, a high-profile internet manager from the 2000s who has been in jail for more than two years for fraudulent bookkeeping, has rehabilitated as an investor and commentator and is often seen on television.

“Japanese may say they are angry, but they are not really angry,” said Kunisawa. “It’s not that he stole your taxes, and if you’re not a shareholder, he personally didn’t harm you.”

“Even now, when Ghosn says hello to a normal Japanese man on the street, they say hello back and in fact probably say” Ganbatte Kudasai! “.”