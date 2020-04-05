Do The Harmon Children Think?

Mark Harmon is famous for showing Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the first megahit production, NCIS. For over eleven years and counting, he has demonstrated daily mastery – ready to play with technology and crowdsourcing and security.

Elyse Knox, Mark Harmon, Pam Dawber, and son Sean Harmon during ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ | Ron Wolfson / WireImage

While Harmon married actress Pam Dawber – best known for her role as Robin Williams in Mork & Mindy – the actress returned from Hollywood when the marriage began with a family. So, has the Hollywood duo run out of things to feed the fun, or are their children taking other paths to success? Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber have two children – Ty Christian Harmon and Sean Harmon, both of whom work in showbiz, but one actor, while other actors are behind the scenes.

The eldest son of ‘NCIS’, Sean Harmon is the actor

Sean Harmon was born on April 25, 1988, is 31 years old, and started working at a young age. Sean Harmon has earned NCIS points since his junior Leroy Jethro Gibbs. From 2008 – 2012, she appeared on “The Life before her Eye,” “Mother’s Day,” “Deliverance,” and more. Sean Harmon has also appeared in CSI: New York, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIUUH7QLMbg [/ embed]

While Sean Harmon has lived a life of meltdowns like his father, his portfolio includes many other aspects. He has appeared on the TV series The Ultimate Evil, Haven: Origins, and ten thousand short films. While Sean Harmon worked as an actor, he also played stunt roles.

Sean Harmon has received 15 endorsements to his name – from Dumb to Dumber To and to the Labyrinth and American Reunion and Rebe. He made stunts and created stunt drivers on a variety of products. So, Mark Harmon plays a scary coward who wants to do something to catch the bad guy, faster than his son collecting the to-do list.

What about Mark Harmon’s teenager Ty Christian Harmon?

Ty Christian Harmon is a 27-year-old man, on a journey to become a prominent painter. Ty Christian Harmon writes of the Catholic Church in Chainsaw County and the direction of his brother. According to MarriedCeleb’s article, Ty Christian Harmon is also interested in the process of making, but remains in the creative writing world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axjrAeBrvW4 [/ embed]

Ty Christian and his brother attend Notre Dame High, but they keep the colleges they go to and hide them in order to prevent the paparazzi or want to get a college education.

With Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber as parents, there are more times in showbiz that can soon be knocked out of this kids window. However, looking to this family to avoid revealing their deepest ties to the public, Sean and Ty Christian are looking to establish names for themselves without relying too much on their their parents … even when Sean Harmon plays Agent Gibbs at NCIS.