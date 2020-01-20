Do Trans Athletes Have An Advantage Over Their Competition?

As I share this story, I must confess that in the past we were discussing whether the races were fair between trans athletes and cis-gender athletes. This is by no means prejudice or prejudice, nor does it imply that trans athletes have not worked as hard as their counterparts.

However, the athlete has, in most cases, been assisted by science and medicine to achieve their transformation. The transition for athletes from men to women will include testosterone treatment.

So the debate goes on: doesn’t it give them an advantage with medical help in sports?

All my personal concerns, the spokesman for Paris, Tennessee Prime Minister Bruce Griffey recently introduced a bill that would require transgender students to fight in sports only if they do it on the basis of their gender and not their post-surgery genus.

I disagree with this effort because it seems to focus on excluding students in general, as opposed to the concept of maintaining impartiality in sport.

Griffey claims that there is nothing transgender or anti-LGBTQ in his actions and that he only wants to support the impartiality of high school sports. On the one hand, I don’t blame him for raising the debate, but it’s hard to get away with when he has a history of over-conservatism and just last year introduced a bill that would have forced transsexual students to use the bathroom in line with their gender of birth.

Yes, nothing is a power supply for it, at all.

Griffey did not just stop by banning trans students from playing sports and commissioning a bath. It also proposed that any school that violates the proposed rules be fined up to $ 10,000, and any employee involved in the infringement will be forced to resign and banned from school for five years. This is not only anti-LGBTQ, but it is also malicious and seemingly designed to punish anyone who can support integration.

Griffey is not alone in his prospect of an alleged athlete’s advantage. As reported by Pink News:

“Last year, lesbian tennis player Martina Navratilova sparked controversy when she wrote a column for The Sunday Times, arguing that athletes should not be allowed to play sports. LGBT + Athlete Athlete then cut ties with her a statement about the failure of her claims. “

We have to see how this happens, but if the rejection by the state of Griffey’s bill proposals in previous cases is possibly indicative, this account will also be dead on arrival.

The article “Lawmakers Try to Ban School Transfer Athletes if They Don’t Compete as a Birth Gender” by Corey Andrew first appeared on Instinct Magazine.