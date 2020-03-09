Donald Trump shared a memo Sunday so that his image is playing frivolously in a jargon “The next part of me is told … no one can stop what’s coming”. He retweeted the photo from his social media director Dan Scavino and added the caption “Who knows what that means, but it looks good to me!”

We can’t help but wonder … What does Trump think this means?

“Nobody can stop what’s coming” is a popular slogan among Qin conspiracy theorists. Trump has often shared conspiracy-related memes – which defend that there is a “deep state” against Trump and his supporters – and retweet content from the Qi account, so he probably understands that part of the image.

Playing the violin though seems to be a clear indication to the legend of Emperor Nero Fiddling, Rome, and it’s unclear if Trump knows exactly what he’s referring to.

Who knows what that means, but it sounds good to me! https://t.co/rQVA4ER0PV

– Donald J. Trump (@RealDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

As a popular legend has it, with Rome burning for a week, Nero has done nothing but play dazzling clothes on stage. The “foolishness of Rome burning” has become a conversation that is used to describe someone who does something unrealistic and irresponsible during an emergency.

Fidel when Rome burned. Doing something trivial and irresponsible in the event of an emergency; It is reported that the fire destroyed the city of Rome, Emperor Nero played his violin, thus expressing his complete lack of concern for his people and his empire.

– Morten Ø Verbie (@ Morten) March 8, 2020

The comparison of the literal fire between the United States and Rome in terms of plumbing stock markets, the rapid spread of coronaviruses, and general disagreements and hostility between and among political parties may be allegorical, but not far-reaching.

If a leader ever had the modern equivalent of playing fiddle while their state was burning, it would be a huge health epidemic to tweet and play golf.

That means Rome is burning and you are surrounded by a golf course, Nero. https://t.co/Ou7qrr3HDn

– Walter Schaub (@Waltshub) March 8, 2020

There are other obvious connections between Trump and Nero. The Roman emperor is remembered as an oppressor who cared more about genuine justice or personal vengeance than the good of his people.

There is also a theory – which is one of the oldest conspiracy theories, in fact – that Nero himself set fire to rebuilding Rome according to his choice. This part, at least, is consistent with the Kyuen faith, as they see Trump as their deeply anti-state savior.

But if that’s what they were going through with this meme, they also have to accept the fact that their leader is the cruel, ineffectual oppressor who chooses to play golf and blames the Democrats and the media for the problems he has. In the words of Trump, which sounds good to me!

