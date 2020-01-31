Do what the Senate won’t do: vote for Trump in November

If you no longer read anything here, read this: Go out and defeat him in November.

President Trump will certainly be acquitted next week. Game is over. He will claim total justification and troll his enemies. He will call them childish names on Twitter and strut and crows when he delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Every word he says will be about as true as most of what he says, that is, hardly true.

He will say that he was tried by the senate and found not guilty, but there was no real trial. A real lawsuit seeks the truth.

He will say that the accusations against him were initially false, but the evidence of his guilt remains overwhelming. You can be sure that most Republican senators who will vote to acquit him have always known this; there is just nothing in it for them to vote the other way.

GOP bald self-interest

Of course it would be nice if even a single Republican senator would put aside self-interest and achieve something noble and vote to condemn. Because, frankly, there is no place for a president who would sell the best interests of our country for personal political gain.

But it’s easy for us to talk. We admit it. Our task is not at stake.

For dozens of Republican senators, voting to convict Trump on Wednesday would be the same as resigning. The next time they stood for re-election in a Republican primary, they would be beaten.

Would the Democrats be less spinless if the situation were reversed?

So far the facts

Our own miscalculation was painful. We have too much stock of the power of facts.

For a long time, we disagreed with the leftists who constantly asked for Trump’s accusation, no matter how horrible the man may be. We shared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s opinion that the American people were simply not on board. If we try to drive a president out of office without broad public support, the nation can fall apart.

But then came the news of that “perfect” phone call, on July 25 last year, between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was quickly confirmed by a wealth of additional evidence. Trump had withheld military assistance and a coveted visit to the White House in an effort to force Zelensky to announce an investigation into a political rival, Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter.

In our opinion, that was the embodiment of an unassailable crime. And we felt mildly convinced that a strong majority of Americans, once aware of the damning facts, would share our opinion.

How wrong were we.

The percentage of Americans supporting Trump’s accusation, according to a multi-poll analysis by FiveThirtyEight, has grown from 38.7% on September 24, 2019 – the day Pelosi announced an accusation – to 49.4% from this Friday.

But the percentage of Americans who resist deposition remains an impressive 46.5%.

The American people never came around. Not enough of them.

“Gasoline on cultural fires”

We continue to believe that Trump’s accusation was necessary, despite the great gap between the Americans, and that the Senate should find him guilty. But it is undeniable that accusation is just as much a political exercise as a constitutional imperative, and the consequences of throwing Trump away from the White House in this way could have been boisterous.

As Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., Told the New York Times Friday, while openly acknowledging Trump’s fault: “It would just pour gas over cultural fires that burn there.”

So what needs to be done now?

Go there and beat him in November.

Trump is still the most unsuitable person ever to be president of the United States. He is still an object lesson in a low character, the person we educate our children not to be.

He is also still a political train accident, incites hatred of immigrants, separates refugee children from their parents, stiff armed allies, cuddles with autocrats, rolls back environmental protection, condemns judges whose judgments annoy him, abandons global fight against climate change, conspiracy conspiracy theories stolen elections, spreading deadly false claims about the dangers of vaccinations, pushing our nation to the brink of war with Iran, mocking a serious two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians, imposing travel bans on people from predominantly Muslim countries, and shower tax on billionaires while the federal debt is rising.

If you are not watching Fox News or golf.

There will be an election on November 3. The choice is yours.

