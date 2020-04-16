-Do work with it facing problems and collecting unemployment

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 02:15 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 02:15 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In the traditional era, self-employed workers are working without the security of unemployment insurance if their jobs suddenly collapse.

But with the economic downturn stemming from efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the President and President included that the $ 2 billion incentive bill is set to provide unemployment insurance benefits for those uninsured. That includes self-employed people, independent contractors, and so-called gig employees.

But there may be a snag.

We’ve heard some NewsChannel 9 viewers fall into this category and are still talking about their value.

The issue arose during the COVID-19 editorial daily by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, said, “At this time, they (the Department of Labor) completed 925,000 charges. There are 275,000 unimaginable. All of those posts from last week. Some of those, unfortunately, started in mid-March. Most of the people who started in March started out who needed a different model because, as you said, people are self-employed, contractors, so the process takes longer. We are working together to try to figure out the best way to end this. It’s great that the system has worked well for some, but if you’re one of those still struggling, it doesn’t matter and we understand that, I’m sorry for that, I apologizing for that, and we will continue to do everything we can to keep this system in place as quickly as possible. ”

DeRosa said on the condition of the state’s action, it had received 400,000 unemployment announcements last week. That brings the total for the last five weeks to 1.2 million.

Throughout the 2008 financial crisis, New York’s economy struggled to address what 300,000 people say about unemployment.

