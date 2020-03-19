Do you believe that God is punishing the world for sin? – News News

% MINIFYHTMLeb241fe5b2b361f714bd2593ccf06aa111%

Kourtney Kardashian has sparked discussions and even debate after sharing a passage from the Bible from Chapter 7 of 2 Chronicles where she refers to God sending an epidemic to his people in response to sin and his evil deeds. Some have questioned whether Kourtney suggests that God sent Coronavirus to kill people because of their sins. Kourtney did not emphasize the passage and wrote the words “Pay attention to the children, quote; in the passage, as it was a follow-up to the Young Thug Instagram account, which is on the social media platform like ThuggerThugger1. Although originally shared by Young Thug the passage (is unclear if the script is his or if he found it from anyone else) Kourtney Kardashian is under fire for sharing it on her Instagram stories.

The passage has troubled people as it refers to God punishing people for sin by sending epidemics, locusts and droughts.

The Bible verse reads as follows.

“Whenever it rains or I send shrimp to eat the crops or send an epidemic to my people if they pray for me and repent and depart from the evil they have done then I will hear them in paradise to forgive sins and make their country prosperous again. “

You can check out the post Kourtney Kardashian shared in her Instagram stories below.

People have been looking for alternative meanings for the coronavirus pandemic. Some people noticed that author Dean Koontz seemed to envision Coronavirus in his 1981 novel. Shadow Eyes, where he talked about the Wuhan 400 virus that started in Wuhan, China.

Furthermore, Kourtney shared an excerpt from Syliva Browne’s book. End of Days: Forecasts and prophecies about the end of the world with her sisters and Kim shared them on her official Instagram account. The passage reads as follows.

“By 2020, a serious illness like pneumonia will spread around the world, attacking the lungs and bronchi and resisting all known treatments. Almost more annoying than the disease itself will be the fact that it will suddenly disappear so as soon as it came, it would hit again ten years later and then disappear completely. “

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian’s post? Do you think she was suggesting that the Coronavirus pandemic is a retribution from God?



