Do you have a Coronavirus plan?

CNN Jake Tapper convened the Union State on Sunday, speaking directly to the President Donald Trump and demand answers to the country’s outstanding concerns about the Coronas.

Tapper noted that Trump is once again calling on the country to return to normalcy, even when health officials explain that Covid-19 is still an active problem across the country. Therefore, Tapper described various questions that Trump must answer if he really wants America to return to normalcy.

“What is the plan? Is there a plan for extensive control of all Americans to isolate the virus in the way other countries have done? When will there be enough testing for this to happen? How will it be administered? Who will pay for the tests and the results? Who will notify us of whether we have tested positive or not and what to do then? “

The CNN host went on to say how many hospital units said they were cutting back on basic supplies and that government officials were “literally hitting each other” in an effort to secure more resources.

“Is there a plan to stop this? What is this?” Taper asked. “It’s not yet clear if you have fully used the law on defense production. Do you have it? Are companies required by the US government to make fans? When will they be made? When can hospitals get them?”

Tapper concluded that many Americans continue to face a terrible situation and are “less interested in your Facebook popularity.”

“They are terrified when you make references to your story with models, discussing models of mass American death. Attacks on commanders and mayors and journalists for questions that could please your fans. It doesn’t save a life. You’re not going to win a news cycle. for Fox. Please. The American people now need someone to explain what is going to happen to get us out of this. It is a time that requires leadership, requires honest information, requires empathy and so on. requesting an a plan. You got one; “

