Do you need a boost? Coca-Colas “Coke Energy” for sale

(CNN) – If you need caffeine in your drink, Coke is for you.

Coca-Cola quietly launched a new line earlier this month. Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Coke Energy Cherry, and Coke Energy Cherry Zero Sugar hit the stores this month.

Two of the energy drinks are made with real coffee.

Coke Energy contains more than 100 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving.

The company has not yet advertised the new drinks.

The Coke CEO plans to promote the products during the Super Bowl and offer samples across the country.

The company hopes to benefit from the fact that people are looking for more functional drinks that offer nutritional benefits and an energy boost.

