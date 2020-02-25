do-you-prefer-countrywide-pancake-day-or-shrove-tuesday?-possibly-way,-ihop’s-flapjacks-are-absolutely-free

Natalie Neysa Alund, The Tennessean Published 7: 52 a.m. CT Feb. 27, 2018 | Updated seven: 58 a.m. CT Feb. 25, 2020

NASHVILLE — It really is Shrove Tuesday, which usually means one particular detail (for individuals who are not celebrating Excess fat Tuesday): free of charge pancakes.

The day in advance of the start of Lent brings a custom of gluttony. For all those of you who want to skip the Pancake Pantry line, IHOP is the moment again supplying totally free pancakes from seven a.m. to seven p.m.

Collaborating restaurants are offering away totally free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes and decide on places will have extended hours till 10 p.m. The dine-in only offer is minimal to one limited stack for each person although supplies past.

A quick stack of a few pancakes usually expenses $5.79.

Fat TUESDAY: What is Fastnacht Working day or Extra fat Tuesday and why are men and women eating doughnuts?

IHOP in Nashville

Despite the fact that the pancakes are no cost, Nashville-centered IHOP hopes consumers will donate to charity partners.

For 2018, IHOP is partnering with the Children’s Wonder Network Hospitals, The Lukemia and Lymphoma Culture and Shriners Hospitals for Young children.

Spot IHOP destinations include things like:

6800 Charlotte Pike #117, Nashville, TN 37209

2214 Elliston Pl #102, Nashville, TN 37203

5420 Goal Dr, Antioch, TN 37013

4098 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, 37211

5016 Aged Hickory Blvd., Hermitage, 37076

2219 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, TN 37115

520 Nice Grove Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064

