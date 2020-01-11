Do you remember Hazel London from Bella Noche? We caught her to see where she is now and whether she still appears in the popular nightclub. – Up News info

Loading...

WhereTheyAtNow: Before officially entering 2020, Black Twitter entered the memory lane and relived some of the most classic moments of the decade. One of those moments was the memorable Hazel London interview outside the Bella Noche nightclub in Baton Rouge.

It has been almost 5 years since Hazel London went viral for her classic Bella Noche interview, and there is no doubt that the interview was one of many classic viral moments.

I met Hazel to see what life was like for her after she went viral after that interview. If after that shooting he ever returned to Bella Noche, his friendship with his friend Jerhonda Henderson and much more.

See what he then had to say:

Q: Many people know him from the 2015 Bella Noche viral news interview. What were his first thoughts when he immediately woke up from that news interview?

A: The number of people who saw me in the interview was more than I thought would be possible because I didn’t think it had gone viral. Well, it was really nice for me, because I had drunk the night of the interview and the next morning it was like being on the internet and I thought why it happened, so I really didn’t believe it. I saw him alone the next day.

I am still myself, I have done nothing but being just me, because only a few people approached me and some people only knew it was me when I opened my mouth and said something.

Q: Have you had incredible opportunities because of your viral moment?

A: I’m not going to say great because the only people who try to realize opportunities are some local people here in Baton Rouge. It was not like great opportunities for my face and my name to come to light. He was willing to travel to places to see what other options there would have been.

Q: What happened to your friend Jerhonda Henderson? Are you still great today?

A: From now on I will say that my friend and I are still talking today, but we are not as close as when the interview went viral. Because she and I were my best friends, we have known each other for more than 13 years. Over the years we have gone in different directions to do different things in our lives. We are still going to the same places, so when we meet and still talk.

Q: Have you ever returned to Bella Noche after the shooting?

A: Of course! When I said that Bella Noche was the only club we celebrated. He was the only one despite the fact that there were other clubs to celebrate. But it was the only club that appeared in Baton Rouge at the time, because that’s the only place we went if we wanted a good time.

Q: Years have passed and many people are still talking about your interview. Many people have recreated that viral moment for Halloween and other occasions. What do you think of people recreating your viral moment?

A: Many people still come to me and want to take pictures with me and when I’m in different places and people from the state, they look at me and say, “Are you that girl in that video?” “Then they’ll say,” Well, if you can’t go to Bella Noche if you could go to the video. “I’ll laugh and, quot; yes, that’s me.”

All the people who recreated the video from YouTube videos and iPhone headlines made me feel special. I thought like Hazel, maybe you’re a famous girl. When people started telling me about Halloween costumes, I said they were taking the cake, I was so surprised by them. It made me feel damned Hazel, really someone, girl, made me feel like people still liked the video and wanted to make me their Halloween costumes and for those who just put it on their pages and quoted my date.

Q: What would you like people to know about Hazel London that they didn’t know before?

A: I am a very free mind person. I have house arrest. I like to have fun, I enjoy my life to the full. I say what I think, I say the first thing that comes to mind. It’s me, and I keep it 100% real, I don’t do it for anyone. People who know me and don’t know me will tell these things about me without asking questions.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8jJX3wtLaY [/ embed]

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

