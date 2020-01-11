Do you remember Jimmy Woodron and his robotic dog? Meet MarsCat, CES 2020’s most adorable cat robot.

Loading...

CES 2020 brought some serious nostalgia back to all the kids of the 90s, debuting the “Jimmy Neutron” as a robotic dog called MarsCat.

And if Jimmy Neutron’s reference went above your head for some reason, this is the last time. Just in case you watch another TV show, Jimmy Neutron’s Adventures: Boy Genius was for Jimmy, a fifth degree genius who has always invented a new gadget to solve a new problem for himself or those around him. But it wasn’t complete without his robotic dog, Goddard, who was always willing to give advice.

As a kid, I liked the show and I think it won the hearts of many cartoon observers on Saturday morning in the mid-2000s. When we talk about the best characters in the show, my favorite of all was Jimmy’s robot dog, Goddard. I mean, look at the little boy! Despite being entirely steel, this dog is still worth trapping with (call me crazy).

Back in the day, Goddard was just one of those characters that everybody really wanted in real life.

Unfortunately, wanting a real-life Goddard in the mid-2000s was like wanting to capture a real Pikachu at your doorstep: just impossible.

However, now that we are in 2020 I have good news for all of you tech and animal lovers who wanted a pet just like Goddard.

Starting with its debut at CES 2020, Elephant Robotics, a startup technology company, introduced its autonomous robot companion, MarsCat, which responds to touch and voice. But today it is the adorable bionic cat and the robot home so we can all be the 21st century Jimmy Neutron.

CES brought hundreds of consumer robots this year, but none were as adorable as MarsCat. This thing can even play with the toys! Virtually everything MarsCat can do is autonomous and requires no extra human input.

He can sit, run, play and walk on his own. However, I am curious to know how a “real kitten” MarsCat is.

Will it scratch me when I try to get it up?

Will she stare at me as she knocks things off the table?

Will he wake up to a healthy walnut and bolt lunch at 4am?

In other words, does MarsCat really have an authentic cat-owning experience?

OMG I need it now! Where can I get it?

Credit: Robotic Elephant

It’s really unclear when MarsCat will go public. At present, MarsCat is a Kickstart campaign that has reached almost $ 120,000! ($ 100,000 for the goal).

Elephant Robotics CEO Joey Song said he plans to ship his first batch of MarsCats to his supporters in March.

