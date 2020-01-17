Do you remember the Wombles well? Take our very tricky quiz to find out

The Wombles were eco-warriors far ahead of their time.

While most of us were throwing stuff like there was no tomorrow, the children’s characters were all about recycling their base at Wimbledon Common.

The Wombles were the stars of their own books in the late 1960s, but really found glory when the BBC commissioned a stop-motion animation show a few years later.

The country then went mad with Uncle Bulgaria and the gang appearing regularly on Top of the Pops before going on the big screen.

And although this level of fame cannot last, they are still warmly remembered by a generation and even appeared in Glastonbury in 2011.

.