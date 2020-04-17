Do you want to sign your right to treatment?

On Thursday at ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar said that Michigan protesters in the state capital of Lansing, MI., On Wednesday, who opposed the home residency order, issued the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), should respond if they are prepared to “sign their right to treatment” if they become infected with coronavirus.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So, Joy, do you have any questions for the protesters?”

Behar said, “Well, I’d like to ask them if they are willing to sign their right to treatment if and when they get infected. You mean I don’t need a ventilator because I thought I should go out and challenge the governor’s order, d. And I would like to know if the people in the states following the guidelines like us in New York can be sure that the people are not coming in. The other day they blocked an ambulance. Can’t they be charged and arrested for this? you know, they can’t get their vegetables, but hey. We’re talking about this disease that it’s a lot more infectious and worse than they even thought, you know? “

He added: “By the way, they see Fox a little too much. They are watching Laura Ingraham who tweeted, ‘time to recover liberty’, and bright Jeanine Pirro said, the infection rate will drop as she time is running away. This listens to them. Again, you say, “Won’t I get treatment if I have the virus? It’s my question.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN