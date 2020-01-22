Docking restrictions on cruise ship charts: Auckland harbor users try to resolve dispute

Cruise ships visiting Auckland may face docking restrictions earlier in the morning as users of Waitematā port attempt to resolve disruptions to the ferry.

A port jammed this week saw ferry services canceled after operator Fullers said two cruise ships docked caused congestion and were stranded outside of their schedules.

Two ferries from Devonport and one from Waiheke were canceled on Tuesday, residents said it was part of a series of suspensions over the past week.

“We have a pretty frustrated community on Waiheke right now,” said local resident Chloe Barker.

Auckland Transport maintains that cruise ships are not to blame, saying the Auckland harbor master found that the impact of the ships on other ships on Tuesday morning was negligible.

Fullers said: “We have asked for urgent intervention from the Auckland authorities and those overseeing cruise ship activity to find an immediate and long-term solution for everyone.”

Cruise ships are not allowed to enter the ferry basin on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Mayor Phil Goff responded yesterday by calling for urgent talks with the ferry company, AT, the ports of Auckland and local politicians.

He said that as a result, a task force chaired by the harbor master and involving interested parties, including a representative from the cruise ship industry, would try to resolve the issues.

Goff asked the group to consider extending the current restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for berthing, to review security concerns during berthing, and to improve communications between harbor users.

He asked the group to report as soon as possible.

